Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Fold is the first real foldable tablet

The buttons themselves were responsive, clicky and had decent depth, but things like the quote mark weren't where you'd normally find them. And while I appreciate that Lenovo took care to include a trackpad below the space bar, this tiny space really isn't good for getting much precise navigation done.

The Fold wirelessly charges the keyboard when it's nestled between the screens and the whole setup is snapped shut, so you don't have to worry about plugging in the accessory. It's still quite far from being a perfect mini laptop for typing long essays on, but for now this feels like a reasonable solution for people like me who want to type on physical buttons.

Of course, if you unfold the ThinkPad and prop it up on your desk with the built-in kickstand, you can connect a superior Bluetooth keyboard and mouse to multitask as hard as you want. The USB-C ports on either side of the machine also make it convenient to hook up an external monitor. The Fold will come with the latest Intel Core processors with Hybrid Technology, and it'll run Windows 10 Pro. Lenovo said it will make a version with Microsoft's Windows 10 X system for multi- and dual-screen devices when that is available.

For now, though, the company integrated mode-switching software to let you more easily use the Fold in various configurations. The shortcut to access this lives in the system's indicator tray on the bottom-right of the screen. When you're holding the device in landscape orientation, tapping this button lets you choose between full screen or splitting the display between two apps. If you hold up the Fold vertically, a third option appears to pull up an onscreen keyboard across the lower third of the display.

As we already saw when we checked out the prototype in May, the Fold is wrapped in a leather cover that articulates along with the device as it opens and shuts. When closed, the whole thing feels like a large Moleskine notebook, complete with subtle red accents. That similarity is intentional -- Lenovo also wants you to think of the Fold as a book you can hold with one hand and read or write on with a stylus. Weighing less than 2.2 pounds, the device isn't ideal for longterm use with just one arm, but it was still light enough for me to single-handedly maneuver.

Speaking of maneuvering, one of the most pressing concerns over folding screens is durability. While the company could only say in May that issues relating to the hinge, protection and screen durability "have all been addressed," spokespeople were able to clarify to Engadget now how the Fold was engineered to prevent damage. Two interlocking carbon fiber plates sit below the screen to make sure the LG Display plastic OLED is protected. Some 12 to 13 layers of parts sit on top of each other within the device, including a fan, heat sink, motherboard, speakers, battery and more.

Another crucial component of the ThinkPad X1 Fold is its hinge, which has to allow for both the screen and the external case to bend in tandem. It moves along two fulcrum -- one on the inside and one on the circumference. There are no gaps on the device despite the moving parts, and there is a corrugated duct tape-like material wrapping around the bend. It prevents ingress of detritis that could get inside the Fold and break things, but it also makes the machine look unfinished.



Still, as we saw from Samsung's Galaxy Fold fiasco, perhaps it's more important to make a device that holds up under daily use than something that looks finished. Given the mess that happened with that foldable phone, did Lenovo learn anything from Samsung's broken Fold fiasco? Company reps told Engadget that it has been working on the ThinkPad X1 Fold for four years, and Samsung's news didn't cause them to go back to the drawing board.

The Thinkpad X1 Fold will retail for $2,499 in mid 2020, though Lenovo isn't including any of the accessories I mentioned in that price. You'll have to shell out more for the keyboard, the pen and the stand, and prices for those have yet to be confirmed. The company is also planning on making a 5G-ready version in the second half of the year so you can get connected to high speed service wherever you are (carrier support notwithstanding, of course). Being first to market with the Fold gives Lenovo a headstart, but I wouldn't be surprised if other PC makers wow us with similar devices soon enough. The years ahead will be filled with advanced form factors, and I think we're ready to be excited.