Image credit: Lioness
The Lioness 2 vibrator adds AI-assisted orgasms to its feature set

All of the new software features are backward compatible.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
22m ago in Sex
Lioness

In 2018, the Lioness Generation 1 vibrator promised to improve users' orgasms through detailed data collection. Two years later, Lioness has unveiled the Generation 2, a new vibrator that implements more than 30,000 climactic data points to deliver AI-driven guidance on your own experience.

The Generation 2 doesn't only rely on big data to make suggestions -- like the original model, it also tracks individual sessions and offers tips tailored to each user's behavior. The Lioness measures body heat and pelvic-floor motions to track arousal, orgasm, and everything in between. The Lioness app displays a graph of pelvic-floor patterns and offers relevant information for future sessions, based on user-submitted data and physiological responses.

All of the Lioness Generation 2 software updates will also come to the Generation 1. "We know this is a premium device and want people to be able to use what they already have, with ongoing new features and functionality, for years to come," Lioness said.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: ces2020, gear, lioness, lioness generation 2, robots, sex, vibrator
