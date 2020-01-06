The Lioness 2 vibrator adds AI-assisted orgasms to its feature set

In 2018, the Lioness Generation 1 vibrator promised to improve users' orgasms through detailed data collection. Two years later, Lioness has unveiled the Generation 2, a new vibrator that implements more than 30,000 climactic data points to deliver AI-driven guidance on your own experience.
Sponsored Links
The Generation 2 doesn't only rely on big data to make suggestions -- like the original model, it also tracks individual sessions and offers tips tailored to each user's behavior. The Lioness measures body heat and pelvic-floor motions to track arousal, orgasm, and everything in between. The Lioness app displays a graph of pelvic-floor patterns and offers relevant information for future sessions, based on user-submitted data and physiological responses.
All of the Lioness Generation 2 software updates will also come to the Generation 1. "We know this is a premium device and want people to be able to use what they already have, with ongoing new features and functionality, for years to come," Lioness said.