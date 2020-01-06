Mophie’s latest wireless charging station can jumpstart your car

The compact device is small enough to fit in your glove box, and it packs 44,400 MWH of portable power, enough to jump a full-sized car or SUV. It comes with mini- spark-proof jumper cables, and it has easy-to-read indicator lights, as well as automated safety checks to keep you and your vehicle's battery safe.

When you're not using it to get back on the road, the Powerstation Go has two USB-A ports, wireless charging for Qi-enabled devices and a 65-watt AC outlet, which could be used to charge laptops and other gadgets. For good measure, one end also serves as an LED flashlight.

Mophie's Powerstation Go could be especially useful if you're planning any long road trips in 2020. The device is now available on HSN.com and mophie.com, and it's listed at $159.95.