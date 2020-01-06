Netflix wins just two Golden Globes despite receiving 34 nominations

HBO Max was the big TV winner with four awards, two each for Succession and Chernobyl. Amazon Prime Video won two prizes for Fleabag (best musical or comedy TV series and best actress in a TV series musical or comedy for creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge). Hulu also grabbed two awards, with Patricia Arquette taking the supporting actress victory for The Act, and Ramy Youssef grabbing best actor for his comedy Ramy. The lone prize for a non-streaming service went to FX's Fosse/Verdon, with Michelle Williams named best actress in a limited series.

The film side was dominated by classic studio releases, with Universal's 1917 winning best motion picture (drama) and Sony's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood garnering the same prize in the musical/comedy category. Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for Joker, while Awkwafina became the first actor of Asian decent to win a Golden Globe as best actress/musical or comedy for The Farewell. Netflix can at least console itself as being the only streaming service to win in the motion picture category thanks to Laura Dern's Marriage Story prize.

While nominated for a pair of awards for The Morning Show, Apple TV+ was also shut out of the awards. On top of that, host Ricky Gervais jabbed Apple (with Tim cook in attendance). "Apple rolled into the TV game with a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China," he said.

Netflix might have a chance to redeem itself soon, as the Oscar nominations are set to be announced on January 13th, and the show itself will arrive earlier than it ever has on February 9th. Given the nominations it had compared to the wins it got, however, Netflix will likely see the 2020 Golden Globes as a big disappointment.