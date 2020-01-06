OhMiBod's Nex 3 is a smart vibrating couples ring

Perennial CES attendee OhMiBod is launching a Bluetooth-connected couples ring that promises a more enjoyable time with your chum. The blueMotion Nex 3 is, unlike the previous Nex devices, designed to be worn as an actual ring, increasing pleasure during couple's play. Like its predecessors, however, it'll offer the ability to vibrate in tune with the music that you're playing on your smartphone.
This is also the first Nex device to be coated in Velvet Wave, the company's name for the new cushioned, ridged silicone on the outside of the body. It'll last somewhere between one and a half to two hours on a single charge of its internal battery, too. The OhMiBod blueMotion Nex 3 will be available at some point in March, costing $109.