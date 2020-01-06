Latest in Gear

Image credit: OhMiBod
save
Save
share

OhMiBod's Nex 3 is a smart vibrating couples ring

Unlike its predecessors, the blueMotion Nex 3 is designed to be worn.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago in Wearables
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

OhMiBod

Perennial CES attendee OhMiBod is launching a Bluetooth-connected couples ring that promises a more enjoyable time with your chum. The blueMotion Nex 3 is, unlike the previous Nex devices, designed to be worn as an actual ring, increasing pleasure during couple's play. Like its predecessors, however, it'll offer the ability to vibrate in tune with the music that you're playing on your smartphone.

This is also the first Nex device to be coated in Velvet Wave, the company's name for the new cushioned, ridged silicone on the outside of the body. It'll last somewhere between one and a half to two hours on a single charge of its internal battery, too. The OhMiBod blueMotion Nex 3 will be available at some point in March, costing $109.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: blueMotion, blueMotion Nex 3, CES, CES2020, Couples Ring, gear, Nex 3, OhMiBod, Vibration, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Weber's grilling hub equips any grill with WiFi smarts

Weber's grilling hub equips any grill with WiFi smarts

View
Stanford researchers manage to put a particle accelerator on a silicon chip

Stanford researchers manage to put a particle accelerator on a silicon chip

View
Samsung made an utterly gorgeous Chromebook with a 4K AMOLED screen

Samsung made an utterly gorgeous Chromebook with a 4K AMOLED screen

View
DJI’s Livox gets into the automotive LiDAR game

DJI’s Livox gets into the automotive LiDAR game

View
Ring announces gate controllers, lightbulbs and garden lights

Ring announces gate controllers, lightbulbs and garden lights

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr