Latest in Gear

Image credit: BrilliantEye via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Otterbox made a 'bacteria-killing' screen protector for your phone

That includes e. Coli and Staph
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
53m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

BrilliantEye via Getty Images

Face it, your phone screen is filthy. Think about all those times you texted from the toilet or scrolled through Instagram while riding the subway -- those streaks on your screen aren't just schmutz, they're breeding grounds for bacteria. But that's where Otterbox's Amplify Glass Anti-Microbial comes in.

Otterbox Amplify anti-microbialOtterbox teamed with Corning to develop the EPA-registered antimicrobial technology. "Amplify Glass now features proprietary anti-microbial technology that suppresses the growth of several common stains and odor-causing bacteria to protect the surface of the screen protector," OtterBox CEO Jim Parke explained in a release.

Not only that, the screens offer reportedly up to five-times greater scratch resistance than standard soda-lime glass. The screen protectors will be compatible with Otterbox's selection of cases as well as latest-gen iPhones when they hit market in the near future.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: amplify, anti-microbial, bacteria, ces2020, corning, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, germs, gross, iphone, otterbox, screen protector
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Canon's flagship 1DX Mark III is a supercharged sports and video camera

Canon's flagship 1DX Mark III is a supercharged sports and video camera

View
Watch Sony's CES 2020 press conference right here at 8PM ET

Watch Sony's CES 2020 press conference right here at 8PM ET

View
We're live from Sony's CES 2020 press event!

We're live from Sony's CES 2020 press event!

View
AMD used a fake render of the new Xbox in its CES presentation (updated)

AMD used a fake render of the new Xbox in its CES presentation (updated)

View
Watch Intel’s CES 2020 event here at 7PM ET

Watch Intel’s CES 2020 event here at 7PM ET

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr