Image credit: Panasonic
Panasonic introduces its first true wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds

Three models will be available in June 2020.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in AV
Panasonic

True wireless earbuds are obviously trending. At CES this year, we've already seen models by Harman Kardon, Jabra and Shure. Now, Panasonic and its Technics brand are introducing three more options: the Panasonic RZ-S500W and RZ-S300W and the Technics EAH-AZ70W.

The RZ-S500W and RZ-S300W promise "industry-leading noise cancellation." Both contain a MEMS microphone and a labyrinth structure meant to suppress wind noise and other external call interference. They're splash-proof (rated IPX4), and with a tap of a finger, users can switch between Ambient Sound mode, Noise Cancelling mode and Off. The free Panasonic Audio Connect App will offer additional controls, like custom sound preferences, battery alerts and tracking, in case the earbuds are lost or stolen.

Both the RZ-S500W and the Technics' EAH-AZ70W earbuds include Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology, which combines FeedForward Noise Cancelling (FF-NC), Feedback Noise Cancelling (FB-NC) and analog/digital processing. Together, those should minimize noise generated inside and outside the earcups for improved noise cancelling.

Like the RZ S500W and RZ S300W, the Technics EAH-AZ70W earbuds contain a MEMS microphone, tap controls to switch between sound modes and additional settings through the Panasonic Audio Connect App. They're splash-proof and offer six hours of continuous playback, 18 hours with the carrying case.

All of the earbuds will all be available in June 2020, but Panasonic has not yet revealed pricing details.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: ces2020, dual hybrid noise canceling, eah-az70w, earbuds, gadgetry, gadgets, mems, noise cancelling, panasonic, panasonic audio connect, rz-s300w, rz-s500w, technics, true wireless, true wireless earbuds
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
