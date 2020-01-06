Panasonic's extra bright OLED TV is aimed at cinephiles

Dolby Vision IQ is designed to intelligently optimize picture quality regardless of ambient light or the type of content, so you should get a good image whether the lights are on or off. "Dolby Vision IQ uses Dolby Vision dynamic metadata to intelligently display every detail of the content, adjusting to the brightness of the room," Panasonic wrote in a press release. "With Dolby Vision and now Dolby Vision IQ, viewers will see things what the creator intended in any room and with any content type."

As we saw earlier this year, Filmmaker Mode basically turns off "soap opera" motion smoothing and ensures the correct color, aspect ratio and framerates for a given film. Panasonic's version of Filmmaker Mode will also adjust the picture to account for ambient light levels. On top of that, the HZ2000 will support Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG Photo modes.

Panasonic said that the set was tuned by Hollywood expert Steven Sonnenfeld (Wonder Woman, A Star is Born) for maximum color accuracy and "significantly better peak and average brightness levels," Panasonic said. That would be a notable improvement, as OLED TVs are known for having great contrast but mediocre brightness levels.

Panasonic also introduced a new calibration feature that will help viewers calibrate black levels with extra precision. In addition, "viewers will also for the first time on Panasonic TVs be able to calibrate Dolby Vision content," Panasonic said. Finally, the HZ2000 will feature its 360 degree Soundscape pro, with upward-firing speakers and support for spatial soundstage via Dolby Atmos tech.

Though you might only think of LG and Sony when it comes to OLED TVs, Panasonic has a great reputation for its own OLED models, particularly among film and TV industry professionals. Last year at CES, it focused on the GZ2000 model aimed at color accuracy aficionados. The only challenge is that the sets are rather expensive and not available in Canada or the US. Elsewhere, they'll arrive at an unknown price in the summer of 2020.