Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

The Poseidon smart mirror can be customized to your needs

But you probably can't afford it.
Nicole Lee, @nicole
43m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Engadget

Sponsored Links

Smart mirrors aren't exactly new these days, with companies like Panasonic and HiMirror making their own high-tech reflective surfaces that can analyze your skin or provide makeup tutorials. But CareOS, a company out of Europe, has taken a unique spin on it by developing a smart mirror ecosystem that plugs into other aspects of your life. Last year, the company showed off Artemis, which offered all sorts of goodies like an augmented reality mode to try out different hair styles or an AR teeth-brushing game for kids. This year, however, CareOS revealed something a little different called the Poseidon Smart Mirror. Instead of just one type of mirror, the Poseidon is customizable, so you can create the smart mirror you want.

While the Artemis only came in one size, the Poseidon can be customized to sizes both big and small, and the orientation can be flipped to either landscape or vertical. You can also choose different lighting setups, different color frames, and more. From there, the mirror is made up of multiple modules that you can swap in or out, much like a build-your-own PC.

There are options for a multitouch surface, an ambient light sensor, a touchless frame where you hover your fingers above the glass, different color LEDs (there's a gesture option where you can change lights by waving your hand in front of the mirror) and more. It even comes with a motherboard with a Qualcomm chipset, USB, WiFi and Ethernet, which definitely makes it more like a computer with a mirror. There's also a camera, which is useful for facial recognition, various AR applications and detecting your posture. If you're concerned about privacy, the camera does have a manual lens cover. CareOS also told us that all of the information is stored locally and not shared on the cloud.

CareOS

Aside from all of these modular components, the Poseidon is very similar to the Artemis. As mentioned, it runs CareOS, a smart mirror platform with augmented reality and connected components. You can use it to swap out hair styles, try on different beauty products (there are even video tutorials), and check to see if that random beauty mark is something to be worried about. It can be connected to HealthKit or Google Fit so you can see your activity levels on the screen as well as smart thermostats so you can adjust the temperature from your bathroom mirror. The company has also partnered with Mateo, which offers a smart bathroom mat that doubles as a scale, so you can monitor your weight as well.

The big downside to it? It's insanely expensive at $3,000 to $6,000 a pop (the price varies so wildly because it's dependent on which modules you decide to add). CareOS said that the mirror is for both consumers and retail -- it's working on providing it to select Wella beauty salons at the moment -- but I can't see this as something that you or me would buy. That is, unless you just have a ton of cash to burn.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: ces, ces2020, gear, personal computing, personalcomputing, unveiled
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Colgate's Plaqless Pro tells you how clean your teeth are in real time

Colgate's Plaqless Pro tells you how clean your teeth are in real time

View
Samsung unveils an extra-large 8K TV for 2020

Samsung unveils an extra-large 8K TV for 2020

View
Shure's first true wireless earbuds are the Aonic 215

Shure's first true wireless earbuds are the Aonic 215

View
Samsung's giant 'Wall' TV now comes in four more sizes

Samsung's giant 'Wall' TV now comes in four more sizes

View
Samsung's artsy The Frame TV gets larger and smarter for 2020

Samsung's artsy The Frame TV gets larger and smarter for 2020

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr