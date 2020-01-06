Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
Tune in to Samsung's CES keynote at 9:30PM ET

After revealing new TVs, a Chromebook and lower-end phones, what else does it have in store?
Kris Holt, @krisholt
22m ago in Gadgetry
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Samsung had an extremely busy CES before the show even officially started, having revealed several TVs (including 8K displays), a 4K Chromebook and lite versions of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10. But it's not quite done yet, as it's set to hold a press conference Monday evening.

It'll surely offer a closer look at those TVs and its new laptops during the event, as well as perhaps its Neon 'artificial human' project. In its blog post regarding the keynote, Samsung posed a question it'll probably delve into as well: "How will seamlessly connected devices enabled by AI, cutting-edge semi-conductor chipsets and 5G present new experiences and change our lives?"

Samsung has also confirmed an Unpacked event for February 11th, where it will reveal its next flagship phones. But perhaps we'll get an early preview of the upcoming Galaxy handsets or even another foldable device at CES. The press conference takes place at 9:30PM ET/6:30PM PT and you can watch it live right here.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

