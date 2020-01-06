Samsung made an utterly gorgeous Chromebook with a 4K AMOLED screen

The Galaxy Chromebook looks so good it actually rivals some Windows laptops I've seen recently. In addition to the eye-grabbing color, the laptop's 9.9mm profile and super thin 3.9mm bezels give it a clean, minimal aesthetic that you'll also find on Samsung's Galaxy Book S, Flex and Ion, and I'm pleased that the company has been consistent with its design.

We haven't tested any of these yet, though, so I can't vouch for their long-term performance, and I'm concerned about such a compact device's thermals. Still, the Galaxy Chromebook should be capable enough for most Chrome OS workflows, with its tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. If you need more storage, you'll appreciate the onboard microSD card slot, in addition to the pair of USB-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Despite its tiny size, the Galaxy Chromebook also houses an S Pen in a dock on the right edge, and you can rotate the laptop's screen all the way around to use it as a tablet. There's also a second 8-megapixel webcam on the top left corner of the keyboard that functions as a rear camera in this configuration so you can quickly snap pictures of a whiteboard or presentation. For things like conference calls, you can use the 1-MP camera above the screen for a more flattering angle.

Although the other Galaxy Books are expected to hit about 20 hours of runtime, the Galaxy Chromebook's 4K AMOLED display means it has shorter battery life of about 10 hours. That's a minor gripe, although I personally would prefer a 2K or full HD display in exchange for more endurance. I also wish the keyboard had deeper travel, though I didn't have much issue banging out a paragraph accurately into Google Docs, thanks to the well-spaced layout.

I wasn't expecting to be so taken by a Chromebook at CES, but I'm glad the OS is getting a serious glow-up this year. Google is also announcing two other Chromebooks by Lenovo and ASUS here at the convention, and altogether they make me believe that 2020 is the year to take Chrome much more seriously.