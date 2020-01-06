Sennheiser brings Ambeo 3D audio to cars with Continental sound systems

Sennheiser created an in-car Ambeo system for luxury automaker Karma Automotive last year, using a multi-channel speaker setup. The new system combines Seinnheiser's Ambeo technology with the speakerless Continental Ac2ated system.

The speakerless technology relies on small actuators, similar to the core of a regular speaker. However, instead of vibrating a speaker membrane, these actuators physically stimulate the surfaces of the car's interior. This causes them to radiate sound, similar to the way that bowing a violin makes the body of the instrument resonate and produce a note.

The technology aims to produce a 3D soundscape that surrounds passengers. Without the need for speakers, it can also shave up to 40 kilograms of weight from a car and reduces required space in the cabin by 75 to 90 percent.

It remains to be seen how good a speakerless system actually sounds, but we'll be trying out a demo of the technology this week to find out whether the partnership heralds a new future for in-car audio.