Image credit: Sennheiser
Sennheiser's latest over-ear wireless headphones offer affordable ANC

There's also a cheaper version without noise cancellation.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Sennheiser

Don't panic if you want wireless over-ear Sennheiser headphones but can't stomach the $400 for the Momentum Wireless -- there are more affordable options. The audio veteran just unveiled the HD 350BT and noise-cancelling HD 450BT (pictured), two Bluetooth 5.0 models that replace the earlier 4.40BT and 4.50BTNC. They both offer up to 30 hours of listening, fast charging over USB-C and a dedicated voice assistant button, but they cost roughly half as much or less. You're looking at $130 for the 350BT, and $220 for its ANC-equipped counterpart.

The two can handle AAC and AptX (including its Low Latency variant), and a Smart Control app can tweak the sound to your liking for podcasts or other listening.

Sennheiser ships the 350BT first, in mid-January, while the 450BT arrives in mid-February. We wouldn't bet on either sounding as good as the Momentum, but the lower prices make them considerably easier to justify if you're looking for reasonably good wireless audio from a recognizable brand.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

Source: Sennheiser (HD 350BT), (HD 450BT)
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
