The Mateo bath mat can monitor your weight, posture and even your shoe size

The company says that its patent-pending tech can offer enough insight from this pressure mapping to offer a "posture score" and even suggest corrective exercises, based on expertise from a podiatric medicine panel. (Alas, I didn't test this at the show.) It sounds like Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training for your posture. It can also apparently detect some medical conditions ahead of time, such as diabetic foot.

Part of the product's aim is very much stress reduction. The mat captures all this data any time the user stands on the mat. While you can check out those readings immediately, you can also just ignore those figures. The Mateo companion app can alert you when you reach any meaningful numbers, whether that's weight loss (or gain), or improved posture. For children, the mat can measure changes in shoe size, which is a clever way to make the most of these high-precision pressure sensors. A companion app (of course there is one) will show the aforementioned foot heatmaps, your weight tracking and other insights.

The Mateo is an elegant way to make weighing yourself less fraught. An unassuming bath mat can also live on your bathroom floor, tracking your weight without you even having to remember to do so.

The demonstration mats at CES were early prototypes and the company plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign in a few months, with plans to launch several iterations (including a high-end $179 mat with conductive thread to detect body composition, body fat percentages and more) by the end of the year. Simpler models will retail cheaper, but there are no concrete prices yet.