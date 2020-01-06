Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dynabook
Toshiba's latest Dynabook is one of the lightest 13-inch laptops yet

The Portégé X30L-G weighs 1.9 pounds while delivering solid speed.
Toshiba's Dynabook brand might just have a laptop for road warriors who want the lightest possible machine that doesn't make major compromises. It just unveiled the Portégé X30L-G, a portable billed as the lightest 13.3-inch laptop with one of Intel's 10th-generation Core processors inside. It weighs just 1.9 pounds, but still manages to include a U-series processor, a 470-nit IGZO display, WiFi 6 and a healthy selection of ports (one USB-C, two USB-A, HDMI and Ethernet). It even boasts military-grade dust and drop resistance and an estimated 14.5-hours of peak battery life -- we wouldn't count on lasting that long in practice, but it should last through a full workday.

You will have to pay extra for that featherweight design. The X30L-G is due to arrive in February for $1,600, and the company hasn't outlined what specs you'll get for that price. Still, it might be justifiable if you're regularly lugging a laptop between meetings and want to put as little strain on your shoulder as possible.

