Toyota is building an insane smart city near Mount Fuji

The Toyota Woven City is a 175-acre petri dish of all the technology buzzwords is slated to begin construction in 2021 with architect Bjarke Ingels' Big company (they designed the latest Google HQ and Two World Trade Center) designing the entire place.

Big and Toyota have already worked on the designs of how the city will work. To get around, there will be three types of lanes. The first will be for autonomous vehicles. The second for personal mobility devices like bikes and scooters. While the third will be a park with a trail for walking. All of those will crisscross the city to get everyone where they need to go in whatever mode of transportation they desire.

It won't be a Toyota only piece of land. President and CEO Akio Toyoda said that they would invite researchers and partners to do experiments in the new city.

The city of the future will include houses built with sustainable wood that's built in the Japanese tradition of wood joining and have photovoltaic tiles for power. These homes will also include AI and robot experiments. The vision is for them to take care of things like taking out the trash, setting the temperature on your fridge and even checking on your health.

The E-Pallet we saw a CES a few years ago will be the autonomous vehicle and retail site on wheels in the city. The vehicles will converge in the town plaza as a shopping center. A bit like a farmer's market or food truck gathering.

Underground the city there will be hydrogen cells for power storage and distribution and the water filtration system. It'll also be where items are delivered to homes from. Presumably either by an army of tiny robots or conveyor belts.

Building an entire city for people to live work and do research is a bit of an insane proposition. Still, CEO Toyoda, seemed excited even though he knew that those in the audience might think he's gone a bit crazy. Crazy or not, its an interesting experiment in how cities of the future might be built or at least a fun CES presentation.