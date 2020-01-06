Latest in Gear

Image credit: TP-Link
TP-Link's Archer GX90 is a tri-band WiFi 6 gaming router

It can prioritize gaming streams and monitor game statistics.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
1h ago in Internet
TP-Link

Gaming on WiFi can be a gamble, with the potential for intermittent signals at the wrong time ruining a match. With the recently introduced WiFi 6 standard, compatible routers can offer faster and more reliable wireless internet when multiple devices are connected, and now TP-Link is introducing a WiFi 6 router specifically for gamers.

The TP-Link Archer GX90 is an AX6600 tri-band WiFi 6 router with speeds of up to 6,600 Mbps and dedicated gaming band speeds of up to 4,808 Mbps. It offers gaming software features like Game Accelerator which prioritizes gaming streams and Game Statistics so you can monitor your connection in terms of real-time latency, game duration and system performance. It's expected to go on sale in late Q2 this year for $330.

If you want a WiFi 6 router with similar features but without the gaming tweaks, there's also a vanilla version available called the Archer AX90. This has the same speeds of up to 6,600 Mbps with eight high-gain antennas for coverage, and plenty of connection options with a 2.5 Gbps WAN/LAN port, a 1 Gbps WAN/LAN port, three Gigabit LAN ports and both USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports. This model should be available in April for $300.

There's also a gaming WiFi adapter called the Archer TX3000E coming, which TP-Link says will allow users to achieve speeds three times faster than standard AC WiFi, making it ideal for gamers who want to ditch the cables but maintain the reliable internet connection. That'll cost $50 and goes on sale this month.

Finally, if you have a large house that's tough to cover with a single router, there's also a WiFi 6 extender available called the RE505X which broadens the range of your WiFi 6 router to cover any dead spots. That will cost $70 and will go on sale in March.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

ces2020, gear, internet, networking, routers, tp-link, tri-band routers, wifi 6
