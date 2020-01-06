Uber is adding public transit tickets to its app in Las Vegas

When users enter a destination, they'll see a "transit" tab, which will include real-time info on their public transit options. Under the "transit ticket" tab, they'll be able to purchase and activate a range of Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada tickets -- including Strip and All Access, hourly and monthly passes.

Uber is rolling the feature out over the next few weeks and says it chose to announce the change during CES to highlight the role public transit will play in the company's future. "As we work together to make Uber part of the public transportation ecosystem we can make cities more accessible and work to make individual car ownership a thing of the past," said Uber's head of transit David Reich.

Last year, Uber began allowing users in Denver to purchases public transportation options. Since then, we've seen a handful of cities get public transit info, but not purchasing options.