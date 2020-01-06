Watch LG's CES press event in 9 minutes

LG had a handful of appliance updates to share as well. The company's washing machines are getting smarter, with a feature that tells you if you're using too much detergent. They'll also use AI to detect what kind of fabric you're washing. The company's new refrigerator will make "craft ice," round orbs that melt slowly to prevent watering down your cocktail, and if you knock on the front of the new LG oven, you'll get an update about cooking progress.

To watch the highlights yourself, check out our nine-minute recap.