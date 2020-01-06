Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Watch LG's CES press event in 9 minutes

LG shared details about its 'Real 8K' TVs and even smarter appliances.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

This morning, LG used its CES press conference to reveal more details about its "Real 8K" televisions and rollable 4K OLED TV. LG also offered a glimpse of its 48-inch 4K OLED and its GX Gallery Series ultrathin wallpaper OLED TVs. The company confirmed that the 2020 lineup will support Dolby Vision IQ and Filmmaker Mode, and US viewers will be able to get additional details about specific scenes.

LG had a handful of appliance updates to share as well. The company's washing machines are getting smarter, with a feature that tells you if you're using too much detergent. They'll also use AI to detect what kind of fabric you're washing. The company's new refrigerator will make "craft ice," round orbs that melt slowly to prevent watering down your cocktail, and if you knock on the front of the new LG oven, you'll get an update about cooking progress.

To watch the highlights yourself, check out our nine-minute recap.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: 48-inch, appliance, ces2020, craft ice, dolby vision iq, filmmaker mode, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, gx gallery series, lg, oled, oven, real 8k, refrigerator, rollable, TV, ultrathin, wallpaper, washing machine
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The guy at CES who just wants to talk premature ejaculation

The guy at CES who just wants to talk premature ejaculation

View
Watch AMD's CES 2020 event here at 5PM ET

Watch AMD's CES 2020 event here at 5PM ET

View
TCL's 8K Roku TV should come out this year

TCL's 8K Roku TV should come out this year

View
NVIDIA's new GeForce drivers include a framerate cap to reduce latency

NVIDIA's new GeForce drivers include a framerate cap to reduce latency

View
You might not be able to avoid TCL's smartphones in 2020

You might not be able to avoid TCL's smartphones in 2020

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr