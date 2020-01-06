Withings' new watch looks so nice you'll miss its best feature

To pull off this apnea test, Withings used an optical sensor that measures oxygen saturation in the blood. As you can imagine, I was not able to test this feature when I got hands-on with the device here in Vegas (for one, I do not have sleep apnea, and also, I was awake). Better to let regulators be the judge of that. The ScanWatch is awaiting certification from the FDA in the United States and the EMA in Europe. Withings hopes the device will be ready to ship sometime in Q2 of this year.

If you've seen an Apple Watch Series 4 or Series 5 in action, the ECG test here should feel familiar, if not in the graphical user interface, then in the basic simplicity of it. In a demo, a company rep held down the button on the watch's upper-left edge and then held her fingers around the "eight" and "one," in analog clock terms. The wearer's heart rhythm scrolls across the screen. Hopefully, for your sake, it's regular.

Like other Withings watches, the ScanWatch is a basic step tracker, with built-in GPS, tracking support for over 30 sports, and a waterproof design making it safe to use in up to 50 meters of water for up to 10 minutes. In other words, if you want a watch for lap swimming, this might not be the one for you.

The watch is available in two sizes: 38mm and 42mm. Each comes in white or black. The 38mm model costs $250 (€250 in Europe) while the 42mm is a bit more expensive, at $299.