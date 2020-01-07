Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Jeremy Chan via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' show has its star

The ‘Game of Thrones’ actor is replacing Will Poulter as the show’s lead.
Marc DeAngelis
1h ago in AV
Comments
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Jeremy Chan via Getty Images

You might recognize Robert Aramayo as the actor who played the young Ned Stark in the sixth and seventh seasons of Game of Thrones. The British actor will be joining another fantasy series, as he's been tapped to play the lead in Amazon's upcoming Lord of the Rings show, according to Deadline and Variety. Aramayo will replace Will Poulter, who had to exit the production due to scheduling conflicts.

The series will focus on a young hero named Beldor, and will take place thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings novels. It seems like Amazon is confident that the program will be a success -- the company has already ordered a second season, even though shooting for the first season hasn't started yet.

It's been nearly 20 years since The Fellowship of the Ring hit theaters, so it's not a surprise that Amazon is banking on renewed interest in the series. It is a little strange, though, that the leading role is just now being firmed up, over two years after Amazon announced the show, and only a few months before it will likely start filming.

Source: Deadline, Variety
In this article: amazon, amazon prime video, av, entertainment, game of thrones, j.r.r. tolkien, lord of the rings, robert aramayo, services, streaming, TV
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Google adds sticky notes and speed dial contacts to its smart displays

Google adds sticky notes and speed dial contacts to its smart displays

View
Audio-Technica brings active noise cancellation to its wireless earbuds

Audio-Technica brings active noise cancellation to its wireless earbuds

View
Delta's 2020 tech includes 'parallel reality' displays and a binge button

Delta's 2020 tech includes 'parallel reality' displays and a binge button

View
Sonos sues Google for allegedly copying its speaker technology

Sonos sues Google for allegedly copying its speaker technology

View
Razer's Kishi gamepad plugs into your phone for minimal latency

Razer's Kishi gamepad plugs into your phone for minimal latency

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr