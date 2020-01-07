DFree is making an emergency alert system for your colon

Codenamed B1, the prototype is designed to stick onto your stomach, just below your belly button, using a small adhesive pad on top. Unlike its predecessor, which has an external battery clipped to the waist, the B1 has both battery and sensors in a single, very small package. But like the model that's currently on sale, it'll use ultrasound to monitor your intestinal activity, and will alert you when it reaches the right intensity.

The companion app will be able to show you both the "magnitude of your intestinal activity" and track the details of previous bowel movements. It's hoped that the system will help folks with IBD, IBS and other gastrointestinal issues better manage their conditions and offer tips on how to improve. Unfortunately, the company doesn't expect to have the B1 ready for prime time until 2021 at the earliest, so until then, keep drinking water and getting plenty of fiber.