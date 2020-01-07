Firefox puts an end to annoying notification requests

Firefox already has the option of blocking website notification requests, but Mozilla wants to go further by replacing them altogether. The newly available Firefox 72 replaces irksome notification pop-ups with a speech bubble that appears in the address bar. You'll still have access to notifications if you want them, but your web surfing won't come to a screeching halt when you visit a site for the first time.
This is also a meaningful update if you're privacy-minded. The browser now blocks fingerprinting scripts by default for all users. Sites should have a tougher time giving you a unique profile. You can still enable them if they're necessary for a site.
There's also one addition that's purely meant for fun. Picture-in-picture video playback is now available for Mac and Linux users. Many videos now have the option of playing in a pop-up if you'd like to multitask. While this isn't a new feature in the browser world, it might be welcome if you prefer Mozilla's approach.