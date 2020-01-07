Firefox puts an end to annoying notification requests

This is also a meaningful update if you're privacy-minded. The browser now blocks fingerprinting scripts by default for all users. Sites should have a tougher time giving you a unique profile. You can still enable them if they're necessary for a site.

There's also one addition that's purely meant for fun. Picture-in-picture video playback is now available for Mac and Linux users. Many videos now have the option of playing in a pop-up if you'd like to multitask. While this isn't a new feature in the browser world, it might be welcome if you prefer Mozilla's approach.