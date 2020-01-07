Don’t worry: Impossible Foods is already working on fake bacon

"Of course we are," Brown said when he was asked if Impossible Foods is working on a faux bacon product. "In fact, we've already played around with it. We're not going to release a bacon product until we feel like anyone who is the most hardcore bacon worshiper thinks it's awesomely delicious. But we're definitely on track."

Unfortunately, he didn't say if bacon will be the company's next big release -- though he hinted that a type of seafood could be next. While we wait for Impossible Bacon, you'll be able to try out the company's pork product at select restaurants in 2020. Engadget's Nicole Lee got a chance to try the food ahead of CES and found that it looked and tasted a lot like the real thing.