Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

iRobot's IFTTT support lets smart home devices talk to your Roomba

Your robot vacuum can take orders from your thermostat.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
41m ago in Robots
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

iRobot's IFTTT support is about to become much more useful if you're a fan of smart home tech. The company has formed a partnership with IFTTT that will let you integrate smart home gadgets directly inside iRobot's Home App, effectively giving those devices control over your Roomba vacuum or Braava mop. To start, iRobot's IFTTT page already has five recipes for common devices and apps.

All of the initial recipes focus on scheduling clean-ups when you're away. Your bot will swing into action when your Ecobee thermostat is set to "away," or when your August Smart Lock kicks in. You'll also find integrations for MyQ's Smart Garage, WeMo light switches and the Life360 app. iRobot didn't provide examples of what could happen in the future, but it's easy to see this working with air quality monitors and other hardware that keeps your home clean.

That still leaves many devices unaccounted for, but it illustrates the importance of the IFTTT team-up. A smart home only works well if devices act in relative harmony, and this could make iRobot's gear as much a part of a connected household as the latest light bulbs or security system. For that matter, it's also a way for iRobot to claim an advantage (or at least stay competitive) over increasingly sophisticated rivals.

Source: iRobot, IFTTT
In this article: automation, braava, gear, home, ifttt, irobot, robot, robot vacuum, robots, roomba, smart home
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

A dispatch from inside Sony's prototype electric car

A dispatch from inside Sony's prototype electric car

View
Amazfit's HomeStudio is a smart mirror paired with a treadmill

Amazfit's HomeStudio is a smart mirror paired with a treadmill

View
Apple's rare CES appearance was another privacy pitch

Apple's rare CES appearance was another privacy pitch

View
This rechargeable lunchbox uses steam to reheat your food

This rechargeable lunchbox uses steam to reheat your food

View
Smart garbage disposal composts your food scraps instead of grinding them up

Smart garbage disposal composts your food scraps instead of grinding them up

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr