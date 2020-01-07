Netgear's Nighthawk WiFi 6 mesh routers aren't crazy expensive

The system will come with one or two satellites, and setup should be easy with the Nighthawk App. Each router and satellite will support speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps and should cover up to 1,500 square feet per node. The router includes two ethernet ports -- one for internet and one for LAN -- and each satellite has one ethernet port.

The Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 System doesn't have as many features as the Orbi system, but Netgear says it will continue to add features to the Nighthawk kit. And with the Orbi alternative starting at $700, the Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 System is a way to get people on board at a lower price.

The router and one satellite combo will ship sometime this month. The router and two satellite kit will be available later this quarter. Netgear has not yet revealed pricing for the two-satellite option.

Netgear also announced a new Nighthawk AX6 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router. That should be available in the first quarter of 2020, but Netgear has not said how much it will cost. The company is also adding the AX1800 4-Stream WiFi 6 Mesh Extender (EAX20), which will be listed at $149.99.