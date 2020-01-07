Razer built a compact modular gaming PC around Intel's new NUC

The Compute Element itself is basically a PCI-Express cartridge that contains the CPU, RAM and storage; it's dead simple to plug into the chassis or swap out for a more powerful Element down the road. (You can also jump right in and add your own RAM or storage, rather than keep what Razer gives you.) It doesn't hurt that the Tomahawk case has a sort of G4 Cube thing going on -- all you have to do is unlock an internal sled from the rest of the case and slide everything right out. In a quick demo, a spokesperson was able to snap on a GPU and slide the whole package into the Tomahawk case in under a minute.

Sure, you won't learn much about building an actual PC from a Tomahawk, but there's something to be said for easing people into the process. And hey: Maybe the Tomahawk will wind up offering just the right amount of gaming power for some people. We'll have to wait to find out for sure, though -- the Tomahawk is slated to go on sale sometime in Q1 2020.