Watch TCL's CES 2020 press conference in seven minutes

TCL is developing a new Mini-LED technology called Vidrian.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
48m ago in AV
TCL made a name for itself with bargain-priced 4K TVs that don't skimp on must-have features like Dolby Vision HDR, but the company is ready to move on to 8K TVs, new technology and other devices. At its CES 2020 press conference, TCL confirmed that its 8K Roku TV is still on the way and introduced Vidrian, a new form of Mini-LED technology that should mean better contrast and luminance. The company says, new appliances, headphones and smartphones are in the works too.

TCL has been making phones for years, but it seems to be doubling down on those efforts. In 2020, it plans to release the TCL 10 Pro, TCL 10L and TCL 10 5G. The company says each of the models will be available for less than $500. We may also see an updated TCL soundbar and a new standard for high-performance gaming on TVs.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: 5G, 8K TV, av, ces2020, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, gear, mini-led, mobile, press conference, roku, smartphones, soundbar, supercut, tcl, tcl 10 5G, tcl 10 pro, tcl 10L, vidrian
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
