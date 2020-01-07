Wacom's $400 One puts pen displays within reach of budding artists

The tablet works with Macs, Windows PCs and "certain" Android devices (most recent Samsung and Huawei flagships from the Galaxy S8 and P20 Pro onward). Wacom also supplies apps like the long-serving Bamboo Paper as well as six months of Celsys' Clip Studio Paint Pro.

The One is available this month. This probably won't satisfy professional artists who want an expansive and highly responsive canvas. However, they're not really the target audience here. This is more for casual artists who'd rather not buy a separate mobile tablet like the iPad (but don't want to pay significantly more), or even people who want an edge in drawing games like parts of the Jackbox Party Pack series and Skribbl.io.