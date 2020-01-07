Latest in Gadgetry

Watch Sony's CES 2020 press conference in nine minutes

Sony's made a car.
Sony made a leftfield announcement at CES today -- it's made a car. With help from Bosch, NVIDIA and Qualcomm the company has created its first prototype vehicle under its Vision-S initiative -- pipping the likes of Google and Apple, which have been talking about doing something similar, to the post. It is, predictably, loaded with sensors and other Sony tech. Elsewhere in its press conference, Sony demonstrated 360 Reality Audio, its revamped TV series and finally unveiled the long-awaited official PS5 logo -- and it's reassuringly familiar.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: autonomous, CES2020, design, gadgetry, gadgets, logo, PS5, Reality Audio, self-driving, Sony, transportation, Vision-S
