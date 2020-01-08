The Arcadeo Gaming chair has 10 customizable zones of haptic feedback

Once the chair is connected, its transducers react dynamically to on-screen noises, vibrating with gunshots, explosions and engine revs. There's also an app that lets users adjust each haptic point, customizing their responses for specific games and experiences.

I gave the chair a spin at CES. The memory foam padding was super plush, plus the actual vibrations struck a solid balance between strength and subtlety. The transducers didn't shake me out of my seat, but they were obvious, rumbling away with each major event on the screen. There are two sizes of the Arcadeo Gaming chair, and the one at CES happens to be the larger model. This meant I had to lean forward a little, and my back didn't totally touch the rear during the entire demo. Still, the vibrations were obvious and added a wonderful layer of immersion to my headshots.

Arcadeo Gaming plans to launch its chair later this year, and it's eyeing a price of $800.