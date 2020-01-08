Feles wants to build all-in-one bio labs for the intensely curious

The Feles Biolab is about the size of a large cooler, and contains a thermocycler, incubators for cultivating subjects in Petri dishes, a gel dock for electrophoresis, a centrifuge and a spectrometer. Oh, and a tiny fridge to house those tiny tube racks you'll probably be working with. If some -- or most -- of these tools sound complicated, well, yes. They can be. Feles is trying to take the sting out of figuring them out, though, with clever software that guides would-be biohackers through experiments on an integrated touchscreen.

I was never much for sciences, but I still have fond memories of bio class in high school, meticulously pipetting fluids and waiting to see the distinct bands of DNA in a slab of gel after an electrophoresis experiment. Feles hopes to deliver those kinds of experiences -- plus many more made possible by subscription kits for specific experiments and art projects -- to audiences who may not have had the sort of educational luck I did. And to be perfectly clear, Feles wants to do much more than give people a rudimentary understanding of lab work. The team notes that its lab-in-a-box could be used for, say, microbrewing experiments or feats of molecular gastronomy. In that way, the team is trying to imbue in people that getting involved in the biological sciences doesn't have to be droll.

What really gets me, though, is the vaguely Fisher-Price vibe this lab-in-a-box gives off -- it gives the components wedged inside a sense of accessibility and friendliness that I wasn't expecting. The company's adorable Vitruvian Cat logo doesn't hurt either. Maybe it's no surprise, then, that many of Feles' early fans are educators looking to give students a non-intimidating first look at serious lab techniques. (The rest are mainly bio-enthusiasts looking to get their hands on clever, well-designed gear.)

The only rub? For now, this home lab cost it backers around $1,000, which is obviously a decent chunk of change. Still, for well-heeled fans or schools looking to expand on their biology education curricula, Feles work just might be worth the splurge.