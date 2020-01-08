Google suggests the best times to travel and where to stay

You'll similarly have a better idea of where to book a hotel. A "where to stay" section will summarize the top neighborhoods, including what they're known for, an overall location score and the typical cost of a hotel. This should spare you from booking a hotel that's too far from the best attractions.

Other upgrades deliver smaller but helpful details. You now have personal results that show if you've already searched for or stayed at a hotel, or if the accommodations are similar to ones you've had before. The "overview" and "prices" tabs now indicate both the nightly and overall prices for stays, and you can quickly resume planning a trip if you had to take a break.

The travel time recommendations are currently available on the desktop, but many of the other tools are also available on mobile.