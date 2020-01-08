Numark's DJ2GO2 Touch is made for aspiring DJs

Another update that sets the Touch apart from Numark's older model is its ability to stream music from Tidal and SoudCloud via the included software, Serato DJ Lite. This means that budding DJs won't have to download a bunch of songs before spinning -- they can take a more improvised approach to their setlists and can easily take requests. Serato DJ Lite will also help new users get up to speed with its tutorials that walk the user through basic mixing, matching and cueing functions with demo music.

Numark's DJ2GO2 Touch will be available this month for $79. In its tiny form factor, the unit obviously doesn't have all the functions of a professional DJ controller, but it does have most of the basics. Factoring in the low price point and the included software, the Touch could serve as a good starting point for aspiring DJs to learn the fundamentals of the craft.