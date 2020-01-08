Samsung's rugged Galaxy XCover Pro includes a swappable battery

The specs won't make you rush out to replace a Galaxy S10. Apart from the screen, you're looking at an unspecified 2GHz octa-core chip, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage and cameras that include a 25-megapixel selfie shooter along with 13MP and 8MP cameras on the back.

Finns can buy the XCover Pro starting on January 31st for €499 (about $555). There's no word yet on whether or not the phone will come to other markets, let alone bigger markets like the US or UK. For now, you'll either have to import the phone or stare at it lovingly from afar.