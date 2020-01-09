Intel's first discrete GPU is built for developers

As far as we know right now, Intel's discrete graphics will be chips (not cards) installed together with the CPUs on a single package. It's also not clear whether Xe will replace, or co-exist alongside with Iris integrated graphics. In either case, it's interesting to see Intel graphics in the form of a standalone PCIe card, even one that will never be sold to consumers.

Intel also confirmed that the Xe would be available in three tiers: Xe-LP, Xe-HP and Xe-HPC. That alphabet soup stands for low power (aimed at gaming machines), high performance (for content creation) and high performance computing for data centers and supercomputing.