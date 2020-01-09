Lime exits 12 cities and lays off 100 employees in search of profit

According to Axios, Lime is also laying off about 100 employees, which amounts to approximately 14 percent of its workforce. Lime president Joe Kraus told the website the tweaks will help the company become sustainable this year. "We're very confident that in 2020, Lime will be the first next-generation mobility company to be profitable," he said.

Today's announcement isn't the first time Lime has scaled back its ambitions. Last month, the company shuttered its short-lived LimePod service, which had allowed people in Seattle to rent an electric car through the company's mobile app. The company has also tried to find new ways to generate revenue. In March, Lime started testing a subscription service that allows frequent customers to sign up for unlimited scooter and e-bike rides. It plans to roll out the service to additional countries this month.