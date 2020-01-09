Steph Curry: Giannis chat was about 'PUBG,' not plans to team up

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the NBA's reigning MVP, and his contract with the Milwaukee Bucks will end after next season, making him the hottest potential free agent in the league. That also means any conversation he has with affiliates of other teams will be heavily scrutinized since just about anyone would like to have the 7-foot-tall "Freak" on their team for the next few years.

After last night's Bucks game against Golden State cameras caught Giannis talking to injured Warriors star Stephen Curry, and you can clearly see Curry telling him "C'mon man, let's do this." The NBA recently amended its rules to include player conversations in potential violations of "tampering" -- rules against trying to influence someone who's currently under contract with another team. And after Golden State successfully lured Kevin Durant away from the Thunder a few years ago, they're exactly the kind of team your free-agent superstar tells you not to worry about.

But Yahoo Sports reporter Chris Haynes talked to Steph and says that the conversation wasn't about basketball at all -- he was just exchanging gamertags so that the two could play PUBG, aka PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.