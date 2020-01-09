US Samsung Pay users can't send money internationally after Travelex hack

In a call, a customer service representative for Travelex confirmed that Samsung Pay payments are down and will continue to be until Travelex resolves the ongoing issue. Any users attempting to make a transfer will be unable to complete the process.

While a number of Britain's biggest banks have been affected by the attack, Samsung Pay international money transfer is only available to customers in the US, demonstrating the widespread consequences of the hack -- many banks and services quietly use Travelex in the background of their operations, as well as UK customers using the service directly.

The Travelex website currently still redirects to an advisory page, informing visitors that the site has been taken down as a "precautionary measure" following the data breach that has seen hackers demand $6 million for the safe return of sensitive customer information. The company maintains that there is no evidence that the data -- which includes credit card details and birth dates -- has yet been exfiltrated. Samsung was contacted for comment prior to publishing but has yet to issue a statement.