This is not Asics' new smart shoe

At first blush, it looks like Asics is just using the same sensor tech that you can currently find inside No New Folk's existing smart running shoe. The Orphe Track has been available in Japan for some time, and has a small device that sits between the sole and the upper of both shoes. The sensor inside has a six-axis motion sensor, as well as barometric pressure and vibration sensors inside its slender body. That's controlled by a STM32L4 microcomputer, which offers low-power motion detection.

With Orphe Track, runners can look at how much energy you use when your feet strike the ground, and how far your ankle rotates, or pronates, when it lands. The system also analyzes the left-right ground contact, as well as your stride length and cadence, which are all fed into the shoe's companion app. Orphe Track is currently only available in Japan for 32,780 Yen, around $300, and we can expect, or hope, Asics' version is in the same ballpark.

Asics went out of its way to stress that the Asics shoes that the sensors were being shown in were not the finished version of its smart shoe. Which makes sense, because it clearly didn't actually have a working prototype of the shoe around for us to test. On the upside, I'm looking forward to seeing Asics' smart sneaker when it arrives, because hopefully it'll offer some good insight. Just a shame all we had for now is... this.