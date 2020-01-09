Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Is the WF-1000XM3 the best set of Sony earbuds yet?

Sony’s true wireless buds are a good deal, but your user reviews can tell us if they're worth it.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
40m ago in Wearables
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Reviewers often find a lot of drawbacks with the sound and features of wireless earbuds, but that wasn't the case when Engadget senior news editor Billy Steele got his hands on Sony's WF-1000XM3. Not only did he feel the earbuds excelled at providing exceptionally good sound across a range of music genres, he was impressed by the active noise cancellation, features in the companion app and the stellar battery life. He also appreciated the price ($230) which helped the WF-1000XM3 earn a notable score of 89.

If you also own these earbuds, do you agree with Billy's assessment? Are you impressed with the sound quality, audio profiles and custom EQ? How well do they fit your ears? Do you miss having on-board volume controls? Tell us all the ins and outs of these earbuds with your own user review on the WF-1000XM3 product page -- your detailed opinions and first-hand experiences help other readers make their own buying decisions. And remember, the best reviews could get included in a user review roundup article (or even a best-of list)!

Note: As usual, comments are closed for this post. However, we'd love to hear all your opinions and impressions on our Sony WF-1000XM3 product page!

In this article: av, calltoaction, earbuds, gear, sony, thebuyersguide, user review, user reviews, UserReview, UserReviews, wearables, WF-1000XM3, WirelessHeadphones
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Pokémon Home's cloud transfer service launches next month

Pokémon Home's cloud transfer service launches next month

View
'Pokémon Sword' and 'Shield' are getting an expansion pass

'Pokémon Sword' and 'Shield' are getting an expansion pass

View
CES 2020 recap: Day three

CES 2020 recap: Day three

View
Verizon ditches cable bundles for contract-less 'Mix & Match' plans

Verizon ditches cable bundles for contract-less 'Mix & Match' plans

View
I want everything in Kakao's smart home collection

I want everything in Kakao's smart home collection

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr