Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
Apple will replace some faulty iPhone XS battery cases for free

The affected cases suffer from charging issues.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
19m ago in Mobile
Chris Velazco/Engadget

If you have an Apple smart battery case that's no longer working correctly, don't toss it yet: Apple might replace it free of charge. The tech giant has launched a replacement program for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR battery cases manufactured between January 2019 and October 2019. In particular, it will replace cases that won't charge or only charges intermittently when plugged in, as well as cases don't properly charge the iPhone.

Apple's battery cases can keep your iPhone running longer, though they do add quite a bit of bulk to the devices. They cost around $130 each, so you may want to take advantage of the program while you can: Apple says it will replace cases up to two years from their date of sale. If you can't go to an Apple Store or an authorized service provider yet, don't worry. While malfunctioning batteries may sound alarming, the tech giant says the program isn't related to a safety issue.

Via: CNBC
Source: Apple
In this article: apple, gear, iphone xr, iphone xs, iphone xs max, mobile, replacement program, smart battery case
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
