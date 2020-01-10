Latest in Gear

Image credit: blinow61 via Getty Images
GM reportedly plans to bring back the Hummer as an electric pickup

Talk about an unexpected second act.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
4h ago in Transportation
314 Shares
blinow61 via Getty Images

The car once most synonymous with gas-guzzling excess could soon get a second lease on life as an eco-friendly electric vehicle (EV). According to the Wall Street Journal, General Motors plans to bring back the Hummer as a battery-powered pickup truck in early 2022. What's more, we could get our first look at the reimagined Hummer as soon as next month when the company airs a Super Bowl ad with LeBron James to promote the car.

At the moment, the automaker reportedly plans to reinvent the Hummer as a single pickup truck model aimed at off-road enthusiasts. The WSJ says the new model will fall under the company's GMC brand. Additionally, the car will reportedly be the first among several other electric SUVs and pickup trucks GM plans to bring to market over the next few years.

While it's something of a surreal surprise that GM is bringing back the hummer, it makes sense. If Tesla proved anything with the Cybertruck, it's that there's a lot of interest in electric pickup trucks. However, beyond the Cybertruck, the Hummer will have to compete in a crowded field that will soon include the Ford F-150 and Rivian R1T.

Source: The Wall Street Journal
