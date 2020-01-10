Latest in Gear

Image credit: Transact
Google Pay now supports school IDs in campuses across the US

Only for Android users, of course.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Mobile
Android-using students and faculty members from 15 schools across the US will soon be able to use Google Pay as their campus ID. The tech giant's mobile wallet has been able to handle more than just payment transactions for a while now: last year, it added support for tickets and loyalty cards. Now Transact, a company that provides billing and payment services for students, has launched a feature that allows users to save school IDs to their Google Pay app. Fifteen educational institutions have already signed up to be part of the program, and at least one has already started testing out the use of a mobile wallet as a school ID.

Users simply have to tap their Android phone to an NFC reader to, say, access a building or specific locations that usually call for tighter security, such as residential areas or labs. It will also allow them to pay for dining, laundry and vending machine purchases on campus.

The 15 institutions that will introduce the feature are Arkansas State University, Chowan University, College of Coastal Georgia, Duke University, Georgetown University, Hamilton College, Johns Hopkins University, Marshall University, Mercer University, Roanoke College, St. Edward's University, South Dakota State University, Temple University, The University of Alabama and University of New Brunswick. As 9to5Google notes, Mercer University has already started testing it and expects to roll it out fully in the second quarter of the year.

Via: 9to5Google
Source: Transact
In this article: gear, google, google pay, mobile
