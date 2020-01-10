Google's Pixel 4 hits its lowest price yet on Amazon

If you want the bigger Pixel 4 XL, it's also on sale. You can score the 64GB Clearly White model for $613.79 and the Just Black one for $661.95. The 64GB Pixel 4 XL usually costs $899, so you're saving at least $237 by buying it through Amazon during this promotion.

Engadget's Chris Velazco awarded the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL scores of 83 and 85 when he reviewed them. The Pixel 4's Motion Sense feature, when it worked, was a highlight, as was its smooth 90Hz display. However, with both phones, battery life was judged to be on the "low end of acceptable."

Buy Google Pixel 4 on Amazon - $571 and up