Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG
save
Save
share

LG's first true wireless earbuds go on sale in the US

A pair of the Tone Free buds and the charging case will set you back $200.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
2h ago in Wearables
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

LG

After debuting in South Korea in October, LG's first true wireless earbuds are now on sale in the US. The Tone Free buds cost $200 from LG's site. Other retailers are set to start offering them January 11th.

Along with touch controls, Google Assistant integration and IPX4-certified water resistance, LG says the earbuds come with a case that uses UV light to reduce bacteria on them. You can use them for up to six hours of use on a single charge, according to the company. With the fast charging feature, you'll get up to an hour of use after just five minutes of charging.

Source: LG
In this article: av, gear, lg, tone free, tone+ free, tonefree, true wireless, true wireless earbuds, truewireless, truewirelessearbuds, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Aston Martin reportedly scraps plans for its all-electric Rapide E

Aston Martin reportedly scraps plans for its all-electric Rapide E

View
Homeland Security wants you to update your Firefox browser right now

Homeland Security wants you to update your Firefox browser right now

View
Tesla offers big cash prizes to car hackers in annual Pwn2Own contest

Tesla offers big cash prizes to car hackers in annual Pwn2Own contest

View
Google's Pixel 4 hits its lowest price yet on Amazon

Google's Pixel 4 hits its lowest price yet on Amazon

View
CES 2020 recap: It's a wrap!

CES 2020 recap: It's a wrap!

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr