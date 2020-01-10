Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft
save
Save
share

Microsoft's first Xbox Series X games will be cross-gen releases

It'll be a year or two before the console has first-party exclusives.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
3h ago in AV
Comments
73 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Microsoft

It's been known for a while that Halo: Infinite will be available on Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X and PC. In a wide-ranging interview with MCVUK, Xbox Game Studios chief Matt Booty said other first-party Series X titles will also be playable on Xbox One. In fact, Microsoft's own Series X games won't be exclusive to that console for a while.

"As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices," Booty said. "We want to make sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Series X] that they feel that they made a good investment and that we're committed to them with content."

Halo: Infinite is a major launch title for Series X. While its availability on Xbox One might make buying a new console just for that game seem somewhat redundant, Booty noted Halo: Infinite developers 343 Industries and SkyBox Labs are "definitely going to be doing things to take advantage" of Series X's features. He didn't expand on what that means, but given the upcoming console has hardware-accelerated ray tracing, variable refresh rate and 8K capability, it's reasonable to imagine the developers will tap into those capabilities.

This approach to exclusivity should make the transition to Series X smoother. People who can't afford to upgrade as soon as the console launches won't be entirely left out. Where there might be some third-party Series X exclusives at the outset, Xbox One owners will still have access to several next-gen games -- even before xCloud comes into play.

Source: MCVUK
In this article: av, exclusivity, gaming, halo infinite, haloinfinite, microsoft, xbox, xbox series x, xboxseriesx
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
73 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

GM reportedly plans to bring back the Hummer as an electric pickup

GM reportedly plans to bring back the Hummer as an electric pickup

View
An exclusive look at Samsung Ballie

An exclusive look at Samsung Ballie

View
Verizon is delaying its home 5G internet rollout again

Verizon is delaying its home 5G internet rollout again

View
Alphabet’s David Drummond is leaving months after allegations surfaced

Alphabet’s David Drummond is leaving months after allegations surfaced

View
Boeing employees called designers of flawed Max 737 jets 'clowns'

Boeing employees called designers of flawed Max 737 jets 'clowns'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr