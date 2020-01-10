Nissan crams more safety tech into the base 2020 Leaf

On top of that, every 2020 Leaf will have an eight-inch touchscreen. The Leaf Plus already had that, but the previous Leaf S and SV had five- and seven-inch touchscreens respectively. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will also be available as standard.

But those additions (along with others such as knee-level and side-impact airbags) have contributed to a price increase this year. Including the $925 destination fee, the Leaf S starts at $32,525, up $1,640 from the base 2019 model. The Leaf Plus had a slightly bigger price increase. It starts at $39,125, $1,680 more than last year.