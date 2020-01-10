Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Nissan
Nissan crams more safety tech into the base 2020 Leaf

But the electric vehicle will also cost more this time around.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
5h ago in Transportation
Nissan

The 2020 Nissan Leaf EV will be more expensive in its latest incarnation, but the carmaker is stuffing in more safety tech as standard. All 2020 Leaf models include Nissan Safety Shield 360, which has features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warnings and rear automatic braking. The car also has forward collision warning, intelligent lane intervention and blind spot intervention.

On top of that, every 2020 Leaf will have an eight-inch touchscreen. The Leaf Plus already had that, but the previous Leaf S and SV had five- and seven-inch touchscreens respectively. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will also be available as standard.

But those additions (along with others such as knee-level and side-impact airbags) have contributed to a price increase this year. Including the $925 destination fee, the Leaf S starts at $32,525, up $1,640 from the base 2019 model. The Leaf Plus had a slightly bigger price increase. It starts at $39,125, $1,680 more than last year.

Via: Autoblog
Source: Nissan
