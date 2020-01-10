The nicest shark in Eureka Park

Around six years ago, Zemrak recounts, apps, gadgets and other tech products began appearing more on the show. Zemrak and her team started making the annual January pilgrimage to Las Vegas. It's reaped some rewards. Not so long ago, for instance, they were pitched by smart padlock company BenjiLock at CES; the company made it all the way to the TV studio.

Hundreds of startup founders will line up morning until night to present quick pitches to her on Friday. But what they don't always know is that the day before CES ends, Zemrak and her team were already scouting the floor. If a business got lucky, the casting producers might come for a visit.

Zemrak's method of making sense of the literal and metaphorical noise of Eureka Park is whatever catches her eye. The team hasn't pre-researched the companies. But her brain is a repository of startups.

"I could walk down every aisle and tell you 'they applied,' 'they were on,' 'they got a deal' -- it's ridiculous," Zemrak said. "It's useless knowledge, but it comes in very handy."

On Thursday around noon, Zemrak's team of five set out to divide and conquer the sea of startups. Zemrak took the smart home section.

Her head was on a swivel: She needed no more than a 10-second glance at each booth to size it up and decide if she should walk up to the eager staff on hand.